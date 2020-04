FILE PHOTO: Men are seen walking at Al Moez street in al-Hussein and al-Azhar district as mosques are closed in old Islamic Cairo, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will extend a nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days until April 23 to counter the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8pm local time each evening.