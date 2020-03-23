Egypt reports five more coronavirus deaths for a total of 19: health ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Monday reported five new fatalities because of coronavirus, four Egyptians and an Indian, which brings the total of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 19, the health ministry said.

A senior Egyptian military official died from coronavirus, state newspaper Al-Ahram said, a day after state media announced the death of another senior military official.

Major General Shafie Abdel Halim Dawoud “died while fighting the coronavirus”, state television said, without giving any details. State media announced on Sunday that Major General Khaled Shaltout had died for the same reason.

Egypt registered on Monday 39 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases reported to 366, the health ministry said in a statement on Facebook.