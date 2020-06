FILE PHOTO: A view of buildings by the Nile River, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo Egypt June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Friday confirmed 1,577 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks.

In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 41,303 cases including 1,422 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.