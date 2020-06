FILE PHOTO: A family rides a motorbike in front of National Hepatology and Tropical Medicine Research Institute amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, in Egypt May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt confirmed 1,399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the health ministry said, its first decline for a week.

That is down from 1,536 reported the day before, but still almost double the number on the same day a week ago.

Egypt has reported a total of 26,384 cases, of which 6,297 have recovered and 1,005 died, the ministry said.