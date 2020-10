FILE PHOTO: Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, speaks during a news conference at the inauguration of the standing step pyramid of Saqqara after its renovation, south of Cairo, Egypt March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that his government is concerned about the rising numbers of new coronavirus cases in neighbouring countries.

Madbouly urged citizens to adhere to health and safety rules in order to avoid a similar surge which could lead to measures that are likely to impact the economy.