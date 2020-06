FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walks in front of hospital in downtown Cairo, after Egypt's government made wearing masks mandatory in public places and public transport, in Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.

In total, the Arab world’s most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.