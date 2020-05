FILE PHOTO: A family rides a motorbike in front of National Hepatology and Tropical Medicine Research Institute amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, in Egypt May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt registered 1,127 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily increase.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,793, of which 5,359 have recovered, the ministry said in a statement.