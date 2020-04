FILE PHOTO: Men are seen walking at Al Moez street in al-Hussein and al-Azhar district as mosques are closed in old Islamic Cairo, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo, Egypt, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.

The Arab world’s most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 118.