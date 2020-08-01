World News
Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

Women walk in front of closed shops at the gold market street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in old Cairo, Egypt July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.

In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

But Egypt has not yet made it to a “safe list” of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.

Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.

