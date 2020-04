FILE PHOTO: A family takes a walk while wearing face masks in the upscale neighbourhood of Zamalek as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt will halt all public transportation and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Egyptians mark the start of spring with Sham el-Nessim celebrations on Monday - a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter. Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers.