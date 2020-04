FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), looks at traditional Ramadan lanterns, called "Fanous" which are displayed for sale at a stall, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Al Khayamia street in old Cairo, Egypt April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.

Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.

Egypt has imposed a night curfew since March 25 and will halt public transport on Monday during a public holiday in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.