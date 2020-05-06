El Salvador clamps down on shopping trips to curb coronavirus spread

FILE PHOTO: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks during a ceremony to deploy military personnel to support his security plan in San Salvador, El Salvador, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced still tougher measures on Tuesday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including shopping trips limited to twice a week.

The new measures take effect for 15 days from Thursday in the impoverished Central American nation, which has recorded 587 infections and 14 deaths and already had some of the region’s strictest curbs.

Shopping trips will be regulated on the basis of the numbers on people’s identity documents, Bukele said in a televised speech, and they will no longer be allowed to cross municipal boundaries, even to buy food or medicine.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)