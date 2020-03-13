El Salvador Congress to discuss emergency powers in coronavirus response

FILE PHOTO: Comandos de Salvamento paramedics watch El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on television as he announces measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Salvador, El Salvador March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s Congress will on Friday discuss implementing emergency powers nationwide, including the suspension of some rights to free speech and free association, in an escalation of measures to contain coronavirus.

President Nayib Bukele earlier asked Congress president Mario Ponce to consider decreeing the powers, that would temporarily overrule constitutional guarantees. Ponce convened all 84 lawmakers for a session in the afternoon.

The country has yet to report any cases of coronavirus, even suspected instances, but has taken steadily stricter measures to prevent any possible spread of the virus including a widespread travel ban.

Bukele also on Friday said 2,000 soldiers would be deployed to patrol 142 non-official entry points into the country, and that anyone attempting to enter would be imprisoned.