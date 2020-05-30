Vandoorne wins from pole at last in virtual Formula E series

LONDON (Reuters) - Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne finally converted pole position into virtual victory in Formula E’s Race at Home Challenge on Saturday to go a point clear in the esports series with two races remaining.

The field was reduced to 23 drivers after Audi sacked Daniel Abt for getting a professional gamer to race in his place in the previous live-streamed round a week ago.

Mercedes driver Vandoorne has taken four poles in six races but Saturday, around a virtual Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York, was the first time the former McLaren F1 driver had gone on to win.

Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein, the leader before the weekend, started seventh due to a penalty but recovered to finish second with Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, winner last Saturday, third.

The series features regular Formula E drivers competing on simulators from their homes and aims to provide some action for fans of the all-electric championship, with racing on hold in real life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.