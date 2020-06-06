Wehrlein takes back virtual Formula E lead with one race to go

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany’s Pascal Wehrlein took his third Formula E ‘Race at Home’ esports victory on Saturday to lead the standings with one race remaining.

The Mahindra driver led from pole position to go 12 points clear of Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, who was fourth for Mercedes on the New York docklands layout.

The final round of the virtual all-electric season, around Berlin Tempelhof with all drivers racing from home on simulators, will be on Sunday with double points available to be won.

Britain’s Oliver Rowland was second for Nissan e.dams with South African debutant Kelvin van der Linde, replacing the sacked Daniel Abt at Audi, third.

Abt parted company with Audi after getting a professional gamer to take his place in race five.

Former F1 driver Wehrlein revealed afterwards that he had been unable to see the start lights from his cockpit camera due to the halo and had switched to a different view which he then became stuck in for the whole race.

“It was a good race, but it was one of the most difficult ones for me,” said the 25-year-old.

Britain’s Alice Powell will race in Sunday’s grand final, the only woman in the line-up, in place of Robin Frijns at Envision Virgin Racing.