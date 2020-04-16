Formula E extends series suspension, Berlin race postponed

LONDON (Reuters) - The all-electric Formula E motor racing series postponed a race in Berlin and extended the suspension of its season until at least the end of June on Thursday due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers had said previously the championship would be under ‘red flag’ conditions through April with a ‘yellow flag’ in May before possibly resuming in June.

“Red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21,” Formula E said in a statement.

“July has now become a yellow flag month, with the opportunity to host events or reschedule races remaining open should the coronavirus situation stabilize.”

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle told Reuters this week that all available options were under consideration, including possibly holding races without spectators and at regular circuits.

The season is due to finish with two races in London in July but the venue, the ExCeL exhibition center, is now the temporary Nightingale Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start in December, which allows organisers room for contingency planning to extend the current calendar beyond July.