El Salvador President Nayib Bukele speaks at a news conference during a nationwide quarantine as El Salvador's government undertakes steadily stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ilopango, El Salvador May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said on Monday that he will propose to Congress that the economy should be gradually re-opened beginning on June 6, after taking strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the small Central American nation.