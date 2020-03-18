EU drugs agency says no evidence ibuprofen worsens COVID-19

(Reuters) - The European Union’s healthcare regulator on Wednesday said there currently is no evidence which links anti-inflammatory medicines such as ibuprofen with the worsening of COVID-19.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said here it was monitoring the situation and said patients and healthcare professionals should consider all treatment options including paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs to treat fever or pain in patients with COVID-19.

The EMA’s announcement follows a similar tone on Monday from Nurofen producer Reckitt Benckiser to check reports that said the pills’ active ingredient ibuprofen would hurt patients.