June 16, 2020 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

UAE's Abu Dhabi eases movement restrictions: media office

FILE PHOTO: General view of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. Picture taken January 3, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi eased movement restrictions to allow citizens and residents to leave the emirate freely without a permit but have to enter it with one, the emirate’s media office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Movement between Abu Dhabi’s major cities al-Ain, al-Dhafra and Abu Dhabi, will also be allowed using permits.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, extended on Monday a week-long ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities to curb coronavirus infections, state news agency (WAM) reported.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy

