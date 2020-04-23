UAE shortens curfew hours for Ramadan: WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has shortened a nationwide coronavirus curfew by two hours to now run daily from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (1800 to 0200 GMT) for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

The curfew to help stem the spread of the coronavirus had previously run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

In Dubai, one of the Gulf country’s seven emirates and which has been under a 24-hour curfew since March 26, authorities said they lifted the curfew from 6 a.m. to 10. p.m.

A statement from Dubai’s media office said cafes and restaurants have been allowed to resume business, and shopping malls to be reopened partially from 12 p.m until 10 p.m, but with a maximum capacity of 30%.

Public transportation services including subways will resume on Sunday and companies will be allowed to have 30% of their staff in offices, although daily temperature testing is required for employees.

Mosques, cinemas and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice.