Expo body set to approve year's delay to Expo 2020 Dubai

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view taken after the recent crowning of Al Wasl dome shows the progress of construction at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in this undated picture obtained September 19, 2019. Expo 2020/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The awarding body for World Expos is set to approve a one-year postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) said on Monday.

The resolution to delay the event to now start on October 1, 2021 and run until March 21, 2022 has surpassed the required two-thirds of member states voting in favour of the date change, the BIE said in a statement.

The United Arab Emirates in March proposed postponing Expo 2020 Dubai by a year, after participating countries asked for a delay due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

It had been due to run from Oct. 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.