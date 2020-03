FILE PHOTO: Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates announced it will evacuate its citizens from Iran, state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The agency added that this step comes amid the spread of coronavirus in a number of countries, and all the returning people will be quarantined and checked to guarantee their safety.