FILE PHOTO: A man is seen through a thermal camera at Dubai International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will allow both citizens and residents to travel abroad, the state news agency reported on Friday.

In March, the UAE suspended all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE, allowing only cargo and emergency evacuation flights.