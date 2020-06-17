UAE citizens can travel to 'low-risk' countries from Tuesday

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates said citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus from next Tuesday.

Prospective travellers must test negative for COVID-19 and must quarantine on their return to the UAE for up to 14 days, Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, told reporters.

Airport authorities will check travellers for symptoms. Those with a fever or showing respiratory problems will be isolated and barred from travel, he said.

Dhaheri did not give a list of countries for each risk category, but said all travel to high-risk countries would remain banned.

Travel to medium-risk countries would be allowed on a case-by-case basis, for people seeking health treatment, visiting immediate family or those on military, diplomatic or official business.