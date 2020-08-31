UAE records highest daily COVID-19 infections since early July

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates on Monday recorded more than 500 daily COVID-19 infections, the highest number over a 24-hour period in nearly two months.

The Gulf Arab state saw 541 infections and two deaths, the government’s communications office tweeted, the highest since 683 cases were recorded on July 5.

Health minister AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais said on Aug. 18 infections could rise after an “alarming” increase over the previous two weeks. [nL8N2FK4OD]

A government official later warned a de-facto overnight curfew could be reinstated in some areas if there were a high number of infections. [nL8N2FN0XH]

Businesses and public venues have gradually reopened since a nationwide curfew in place since mid-March was lifted on June 24. Tourism capital Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in early July.

The UAE has recorded 70,231 infections and 384 deaths. The government does not disclose where in the country of seven emirates, or states, the infections or deaths occurred.