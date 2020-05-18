UAE to expand nightly curfew after increase in coronavirus cases: official

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will extend a nightly curfew by two hours starting this week after reporting an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, an official said on Monday.

The curfew, which currently runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., would start at 8 p.m. as of Wednesday until further notice, Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, told a news conference.

The UAE on Monday reported 832 new infections and four deaths from the virus to take its count to 24,190 cases with 224 deaths.