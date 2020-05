FILE PHOTO: People walk outside Dubai mall after the UAE government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will shorten from Saturday by two hours a nightly curfew meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s state news agency said on Friday.

The curfew, officially called “the national sanitisation program”, will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m as of Saturday. It currently starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

The country has reported a total of 33,170 cases and 260 deaths from the disease.