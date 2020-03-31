England's coronavirus death toll rises 29% to 1,651

A woman wearing a mask walks past a display in support of the NHS outside Harrods as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll in England from the coronavirus outbreak rose 29% to 1,651 with one person as young as 19 dying without any underlying health conditions, the National Health Service said.

“Patients were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions,” it added.

Scotland said 60 people had died as of Tuesday. Wales said 69 people had died. Northern Ireland said its toll was 28.

As of 1600 GMT on 29 March, 1,408 patients in the United Kingdom who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had died.