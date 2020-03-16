Equinor's staff to have longer shift offshore to prevent virus spread

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor said on Monday it would extend its employees’ stay at offshore platforms to 21 days from 14 days to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread.

“This is a temporary measure, and currently applies to Equinor’s employees only this week,” a company spokesman told Reuters.

Equinor registered the world’s first coronavirus case at an offshore installation at its non-producing Martin Linge field on March 11.[nL8N2B40XQ]