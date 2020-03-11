One person infected with coronavirus at Equinor's offshore oil project

OSLO (Reuters) - A worker at Equinor’s (EQNR.OL) Martin Linge offshore oil and gas development has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is being held in isolation, the Norwegian energy firm said on Wednesday.

Located in the North Sea, some 160 kilometers from land, the much-delayed Martin Linge field is under construction and is planned to start production at the end of 2020.

The infected person arrived on March 4 and was isolated five days later. There are currently 776 people offshore, working on the project and spread across three installations, Equinor said in a statement.

“The activity on the field will be reduced today. Personnel remain at the installations they are already located on. Equinor is continuously evaluating further measures,” the company added.

“The person had recently been to Austria. When Austria was listed as a high-risk destination, the person was quarantined on board and a test was conducted,” Equinor said.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2016, Martin Linge has been plagued by cost overruns, and the start-up date has been postponed several times.