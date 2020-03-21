Health News
March 21, 2020 / 6:42 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Eritrea confirms first coronavirus case, in arrival from Norway

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Eritrea has confirmed its first coronavirus case, in a traveler arriving from Norway, its information minister said on Saturday.

“The Ministry of Health announced this evening the first confirmed case of a coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai at 7:00 a.m,” Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

He added that the 39-year-old was an Eritrean national with permanent residence in Norway and was undergoing treatment.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey

