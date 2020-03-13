Estonia closes schools, events until May 1

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia has decided to close schools and ban public gatherings until May 1 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement late Thursday.
In a statement, the government also said travelers from countries including Italy, China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and parts of France, German and Spain would be subject to a two-week isolation.
Estonia has 27 cases of coronavirus so far, one of over 115 countries with infections as the pathogen has spread rapidly around the world over recent weeks.
