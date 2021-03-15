Estonian PM tests positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Euronics shop customer service employees Anita Kangro uses a wearable UV air purifier to protect against viruses, in Tallinn, Estonia February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans

(Reuters) - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday but is feeling well, the country’s government said.

Despite a slight fever, she will continue to perform her duties remotely, the government said on Monday.

“I urge all people to take precautions, wear a mask indoors, reduce contact with other people, work remotely if possible and stay at home as much as possible, because the virus is widespread throughout Estonia,” Kallas said in a statement.

Last week her government banned groups larger than two people, closed non-essential shops and told restaurants to switch to take-aways as it battles the second highest per capita rate of infection in the European Union, after the Czech Republic.

The rate of infection more than doubled over February, as the Baltic nation of 1.3 million took a comparatively relaxed approach, with schools, cinemas, restaurants, shops allowed to open with few restrictions.