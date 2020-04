FILE PHOTO: An Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has the full support of its state shareholder, its chief executive said on Thursday as the airline announced a partial resumption of passenger flights from May 1.

“The cumulative gains achieved by our ongoing transformation, and the unwavering support of our shareholder, has left us in a relatively strong position to withstand any instability,” Tony Douglas said in a statement.