May 13, 2020 / 8:51 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Use of virus-tracing apps should be voluntary: EU document

FILE PHOTO: A Swiss soldier shows on a mobile device the contact tracking application created by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), using Bluetooth and a design called Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T), which will be launched on May 11 by the Swiss Government for easing of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Chamblon barracks, Switzerland April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The use of virus contact-tracing apps should be voluntary, the European Commission will say on Wednesday, as part of a package of measures aimed at lifting border restrictions and reviving the European Union’s tourism and travel industries.

The apps should also be able to work across EU borders, a Commission document seen by Reuters said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John Stonestreet

