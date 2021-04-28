AstraZeneca not obliged to provide EU vaccines from all plants: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Needles and a vial of AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured during a pilot test which aims to apply 20,000 vaccines per day in coming months, at Fira de Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A lawyer representing AstraZeneca in a legal case launched by the European Union told a hearing on Wednesday that their COVID-19 contract did not include an obligtion to deliver vaccines from all production plants.

A lawyer representing the bloc told the first hearing in the case earlier in the day that the bloc was seeking immediate deliveries from all factories listed in the contract, including ones in the United Kingdom.