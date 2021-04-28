Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

EU legal case against AstraZeneca next hearings set for May 26

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Brussels court decided on Wednesday to hold two more hearings on May 26 in a legal case brought by the European Union against AstraZeneca over COVID-9 vaccine deliveries.

A first hearing was held on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca lawyer Hakim Boularbah told journalists after the hearing: “AstraZeneca deeply regrets the decision of the European Commission to start this legal action in relation with the COVID-19 (vaccine) supply agreement. We hope to resolve this dispute as soon as possible.”

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gabriela Baczynska,; editing by Jason Neely

