FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has pulled out from a meeting with the European Union scheduled for Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies, an EU official said.

The official added that the EU keeps asking the company to provide further explanations about its announcement to cut vaccine deliveries to the EU in the first quarter.