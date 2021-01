FILE PHOTO: A health worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Appleton Village Pharmacy, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Widnes, Britain, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no data that would suggest efficacy of only 8% among older people for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, the German health ministry said on Tuesday in response to corresponding media reports.

It reiterated that it expects the European Medicines Agency to decide on Friday whether to approve the vaccine.