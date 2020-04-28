EU sets out 'quick fixes' to boost bank lending during pandemic

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks should rein in bonuses to boost their capacity to help businesses and households hit by the coronavirus crisis, the European Union’s executive said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Commission set out a package of temporary “quick fixes” offering capital relief that would support extra lending potentially worth up to 450 billion euros ($490 billion)to companies struggling as a deep recession looms.

“We are using the full flexibility of the EU’s banking rules and proposing targeted legislative changes to enable banks to keep the liquidity taps turned on, so that households and companies can get the financing they need,” the EU’s financial services chief Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

The EU executive backed statements from regulators that banks should refrain from paying dividends or making share buybacks at a time they are getting capital relief.

“For the banks, moderating the amount of bonuses paid out to senior management and high earners in these challenging times is also a way to express solidarity with those affected by the outbreak of COVID-19,” the Commission said.

Banks like UniCredit and Deutsche Bank have begun reporting rising provisions for bad loans as a deep recession beckons after national lockdowns to fight the pandemic.

Tuesday’s package offers flexibility in how provisions are calculated and to delay their eventual hit to a bank’s capital buffer to avoid lending turning into a trickle in the face of mounting bad loans caused by the pandemic.

Delays to repayments should not automatically lead to a harsher accounting treatment of the respective loans, the Commission said.

An EU official estimated that euro zone banks could face an extra 100 billion euros in provisioning for loans in 2020, but the capital relief set out on Tuesday means they will still be able to support extra lending worth up to 450 billion euros.

“These adjustments to the prudential framework would facilitate collective efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic and thus moving towards a fast recovery,” the Commission said.