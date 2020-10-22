China wants to take active role in WHO reform process: foreign ministry

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said Beijing wants to take an active role in the World Health Organization reform process.

The EU wants the WHO to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, according to a draft proposal on reforming the agency, following criticism of China’s initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reforms should advance based on consensus among member-states, and the WHO should be better protected from political factors, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.