World News
March 17, 2020 / 9:38 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

EU-China summit postponed by coronavirus, EU Commission says

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A summit between China and the European Union has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters report on March 12.

China never publicly gave a date for the meeting between Premier Li Keqiang and the new European Commission and European Council presidents, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, but EU diplomats said March 30-31 had been agreed.

“The EU and China have decided jointly that the EU-China summit would not take place for the time being, in order to allow both sides to focus on the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” an EU spokeswoman said.

“The two sides will remain in contact to agree on a date once the situation begins to normalize, including a proper preparatory process to allow substantive results,” the spokeswoman said.

The summit had been due to take place in Beijing.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below