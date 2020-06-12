EU warns COVID-19 health crisis not over yet, urges vigilance

FILE PHOTO: EU commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides delivers a speech during a joint press conference on the European Green Deal Biodiversity and Farm to Fork Strategies with European Commission Vice President and EU commissioner for Environment and Oceans, at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 20, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The public health crisis caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in Europe is not over yet, the European Union’s top health official warned on Friday, urging governments to remain vigilant and plow ahead with testing and tracing the population.

“This is not behind us yet. We need to be vigilant,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU health ministers in a videoconference, amid fears of a new surge in infections as EU states gradually reopen business and borders and after mass protests in recent days across the continent