No decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs Astrazeneca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has not yet decided if it would take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to deliver contracted vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman told a regular news briefing the Commision was evaluating all the options and final decisions would be taken in agreement with all countries in the 27-nation bloc.