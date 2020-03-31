EU warns Hungary on flouting democracy with coronavirus laws

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted by governments to fight the coronavirus crisis must not undercut democracy.

The Hungarian parliament on Monday granted nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open-ended right to rule by executive decree and imposed jail terms on those hindering measures to curb the spread of the virus, or spreading false information related to the pandemic.

“It is of utmost importance that emergency measures are not at the expense of our fundamental principles and values... Democracy cannot work without free and independent media,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Any emergency measures must be limited to what is necessary and strictly proportionate. They must not last indefinitely... governments must make sure that such measures are subject to regular scrutiny,” she added in a statement.

The executive European Commisison also said it would analyze and closely monitor the implementation of the new laws in Hungary, which stands accused of undercutting democracy by putting media, academics and rights groups under more state control.

In Hungary’s euroskeptic ally Poland, the government has restricted people’s movement and economic activity through executive decrees. Legal experts say it should have declared a legal state of natural disaster.

Warsaw is unwilling to do that. Critics say that would force a delay to presidential elections due on May 10, in which the incumbent allied to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is polling ahead of competitors.

Both Warsaw and Budapest - formerly communist countries on the EU’s eastern flank - have a series of running battles with the bloc, which accuses them of undermining the democratic principles and checks-and-balances.