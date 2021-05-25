EU Commission working on forced vaccine licence transfers - Italy's Draghi

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives for the virtual G20 summit on the global health crisis, at Villa Pamphilj in Rome, Italy, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is working on a proposal for the obligatory transfer of COVID-19 vaccine licences in order to help boost supplies to poor countries, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after an EU summit in Brussels, Draghi said no solution had yet been reached in response to a call from several countries, including the United States, for vaccine patents to be waived.

Brussels is working on compromise solution “which foresees the obligatory transfer of licences in moments of maximum emergency,” Draghi said.

In other remarks, he said the EU had agreed on the need for a more unified position towards Russia, adding that the bloc needed to strengthen its cybersecurity defences against Russian interference.