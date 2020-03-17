France warns coronavirus border curbs cannot hit internal market - source

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media, after casting his ballot during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his fellow European Union leaders that emergency border controls slapped within Europe to contain the spread of coronavirus cannot damage their internal market, a French presidency source said.

European leaders moved to shut the bloc’s external frontier as they grapple with the quickly spreading virus.

The French presidency source also said EU leaders agreed to join forces in bringing back to Europe their citizens stranded abroad and reaffirmed their aim to take “all measures necessary” to help their economies weather the economic fallout.