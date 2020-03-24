World News
March 24, 2020 / 3:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU economics chief Gentiloni in precautionary self-isolation over virus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a news conference on public finances in EU states at European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni is in self-isolation after a member of his staff showed symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his office said on Tuesday.

“Commissioner Gentiloni has been self-isolating at home for the last few days after a member of his staff displayed symptoms typical of the coronavirus,” his office said in a note.

“The commissioner is well and working from home,” it added.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Foo Yun Chee and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below