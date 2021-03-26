EU executive confident law for EU recovery fund will pass in German court

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in this file picture taken October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was confident that the EU law, necessary for the launch of the 27-nation bloc’s 750 billion euro recovery spending, would stand in the German constitutional court.

The German court issued an injunction on Friday against the signing off on the EU law by the German president because of an emergency appeal against it from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and a group called Citizens’ Will Alliance.

“We are aware of the order of the German Constitutional Court regarding the national own resources decision approval. The Commission is convinced of the legality of the Own Resources Decision,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

The EU law sent to the German court is called the Own Resources Decision, on which all EU budgets are based. All EU parliaments must ratify it before the Commission can borrow any money on the market.

“We note that the validity of the own resources decision has not been put in question by the national court. The Commission is confident that the German Constitutional Court will decide swiftly on the interim measures case,” the spokeswoman said.

“The EU objective remains to ensure the completion of the ratification process in all Member States by the end of the 2nd quarter of this year,” the spokeswoman said.