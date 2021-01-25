EU says AstraZeneca's explanation of decision to slow COVID-19 vaccine supplies inadequate: EU commissioner

European Union commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, gives a news statement on COVID-19 vaccine deliveries at the EU headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium January 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union health commissioner said that AstraZeneca had provided insufficient clarification at a meeting on Monday to its decision to slow down supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

Stella Kyriakides said that another meeting with the company would be held later on Monday. She also said in a video statement that in future manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines will have to register their planned exports outside the bloc.